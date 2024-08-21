Exploring Seattle, one landmark at a time

Ever evolving, Seattle is a city that cannot be defined by just one thing. It's as much a center of tech and home to business giants like Amazon and Starbucks as it is a cultural hub where Pearl Jam and Soundgarden got their start. Oh, and it's also a destination for nature lovers seeking green spaces. Here are a few ways to experience the best of what the Emerald City has to offer.

Exploring Seattle

Sea planes are at eye level when you are standing at the top of the Space Needle (Image credit: View Pictures / Hufton+Crow / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Head to the Space Needle to really see Seattle. Built for the 1962 World's Fair, this 605-foot-tall futuristic landmark offers stunning panoramic views of the city, Puget Sound, Mount Rainier, the Cascades and the Olympic Mountains. A quick elevator ride sweeps you to the top, where you can walk around an outdoor deck and sit on benches that make it feel like you are floating in air. Enjoy a drink and a different look at the ground below in The Loupe Lounge, which has the world's only rotating glass floor.

Chihuly Garden and Glass opened in 2012 as a permanent space for Dale Chihuly's artwork (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

A newer Seattle icon is right next door: Chihuly Garden and Glass. This mesmerizing museum is filled with pieces by glass artist Dale Chihuly, a Tacoma native. His work is bold and beautiful, the colors deep and vibrant, and when the gallery lights shine down on installations like "Mille Fiori" (Italian for "a thousand flowers") they come alive. In the Glasshouse, a 100-foot-long red, yellow and orange glass sculpture stretches across the ceiling while outside, more colorful artwork, surrounded by plants and flowers, are around every corner. After your tour, stop at The Bar at Chihuly Garden and Glass for a craft cocktail or bite, like the rich salmon dip or smoky clam chowder.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Pike Place Market is popular with tourists and locals (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

Since 1907, crowds have been going to Pike Place Market to stock up on fresh produce, seafood, flowers and anything else the talented artisans and farmers are selling on any given day. This is one of the largest continuously operating public markets in the country, known for its diverse offerings and hijinks like fish-throwing shows. The market covers nine acres, with 500 small businesses represented, plus several famous names. This is where the first Starbucks sits at 1912 Pike Place and the original Sur La Table at 84 Pine St.

Bobbie Medlin is a standout independent boutique (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

Nearby, there are plenty of independent boutiques to step into, like Bobbie Medlin. Filled with treasures carefully chosen from artisans across France, this home store has new and antique items alike, from delicate dishes to gilded handcrafted paper art. Around the corner is Fini, an accessories-focused store with hats, headbands, jewelry and handbags.

Chief Seattle of the Duwamish tribe lived from circa 1780 to 1866 (Image credit: Culture Club / Getty Images)

Seattle is on the territory of Coast Salish tribes, and is named for Chief Seattle, a leader of the Suquamish and Duwamish people. Opportunities abound to learn more about the city's Native history, starting with the Indigenous Walking Tour at the University of Washington. At the Seattle Art Museum, view contemporary and traditional work by Indigenous artists, and to see artifacts and maps that tell the story of the first people of Seattle, visit the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center.

Seafood, Dutch babies and lots of coffee

Oysters are always on the menu in Seattle (Image credit: Larry Zhou / Getty Images)

Being on the water means Seattle is a great spot for seafood, and the oysters are sublime at the Walrus and the Carpenter, served not long after being pulled out of Thorndyke Bay and Kilisut Harbor. You can get them raw or fried, with a side of cilantro aioli.

The city is also known for delicacies that were born here, like the Dutch baby and American-style teriyaki. For the former, Eater Seattle recommends heading to brunch at Tilikum Place Cafe, where you can get the "cross between a Yorkshire pudding and a pancake" served to you in a "hot cast iron skillet with all the pomp and circumstance of breakfast fajitas." For the latter, try Okinawa Teriyaki, where the "thick slabs of juicy grilled chicken are phenomenal" and served in "mammoth portions."

Throw a rock in Seattle, and it will likely hit a coffee shop. True java lovers will want to make a pilgrimage to Espresso Vivace, which is credited with bringing latte art from Italy to the U.S. "No ultra-forced hipster vibes here," Fodors said, "just good company and beans, fluffy lattes and a seat for everyone." Caffè Fiorè is another favorite, "thanks to its full-bodied and smooth Caffe Vita organic coffee," as is Cafe Solstice and its "uniquely smooth blends and high-quality espresso."

Sleeping in Seattle

At sunset, head to the Astra Hotel's rooftop bar Altitude Sky Lounge to watch the colors of the sky shift (Image credit: Catherine Garcia / The Week)

The playful Astra Hotel knows how to make an impression. There are nods to space everywhere, from glittering wallpaper reminiscent of the stars to astronaut artwork in the lobby, and the friendly staff has an unusual member on its team: Sparky, a robot butler. Order a meal from DoorDash or request fresh linens and Sparky will deliver it right to you.

The modern rooms were designed to anticipate needs, and with a push of a button guests can open or shut the shades, turn on the do-not-disturb system and chat with a digital concierge. The fantastic corner Space Needle View room has windows on two sides, and as a bonus you can also see Lake Union in the distance. The same views can be had at the rooftop Altitude Sky Lounge, which has indoor and outdoor seating. Start your night off with a cocktail like the Queen Anne's Revenge made with brown-butter pineapple rum, pineapple juice, calamansi juice, simple syrup and egg white. Then, head down to Otium Grill and Greens for a dinner encompassing the flavors of the Pacific Northwest.

The historic State Hotel is just around the corner from Pike Place Market (Image credit: The State Hotel)

You can feel the history of The State Hotel the moment you walk through the door. Constructed in 1904, today the recently renovated building is filled with 91 striking guest rooms featuring high ceilings, comfortable beds and spacious bathrooms. Original art is everywhere, from the portraits of famous Seattle residents hanging in the rooms to colorful Kate Blairstone custom wallpaper designs inspired by Pike Place Market, located nearby. There is also a Shepherd Fairey mural, "Fire Sale," on the building's west facade, which the artist said is a "comment on the challenges any individual faces pushing for environmental and climate responsibility," especially when confronted with the "massive power" of fossil fuel companies.

The amiable front desk clerks at the State are always available to answer questions, call cabs or offer recommendations on what to order at the on-site restaurant Ben Paris. Right off the lobby, Ben Paris is bustling during brunch and dinner, serving elevated classic American fare like the fig-and-bacon grilled cheese sandwich and cauliflower Caesar salad. On summer Fridays and Saturdays, guests can also have a drink or light bite at Little Ben's rooftop bar.

Catherine Garcia was a guest of Astra Hotel and The State Hotel