Exploring Seattle, one landmark at a time

In this walkable city, there is something to see around every corner

The Seattle skyline at dusk
Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest, with nearly 750,000 residents
(Image credit: David Hogan / Getty Images)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

Ever evolving, Seattle is a city that cannot be defined by just one thing. It's as much a center of tech and home to business giants like Amazon and Starbucks as it is a cultural hub where Pearl Jam and Soundgarden got their start. Oh, and it's also a destination for nature lovers seeking green spaces. Here are a few ways to experience the best of what the Emerald City has to offer.

Exploring Seattle

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

In Depth Seattle Washington United States Travel Destinations Travel Guides
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

