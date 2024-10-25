What does success look like for Labour's Budget?

Rachel Reeves will be judged against her promise to 'fix the foundations' of the economy

Illustration of Rachel Reeves surrounded by red balloons
Chancellor Rachel Reeves' first Budget is expected to include 'an array of revenue-raising changes'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

Just days before she delivers Labour's first Budget in 14 years, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said that funding deals have now been finalised with all government departments.

"There are no balloons left in the chief secretary's office – the balloons have been burst," she told BBC Radio 5 Live, in reference to the Whitehall tradition of popping balloons representing each department as budgets are agreed.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week

