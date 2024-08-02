Can Labour get away with tax rises?

The chancellor has said taxes will have to go up to fill a £22bn hole in public finances

Labour has the advantage of being the party that is expected to raise taxes. The challenge is to ensure 'the money is wisely spent'
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the government will have to raise some taxes in October's budget after months of speculation over Labour's stance on the issue. 

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, Reeves declined to rule out increases on inheritance tax or capital gains tax, or carry out pensions changes, saying: "I think that we will have to increase taxes in the budget." 



Sorcha Bradley

