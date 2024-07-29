How will Labour plug £20bn spending 'black hole'?

Cuts to infrastructure projects and Whitehall spending are likely to be announced as part of chancellor's plans to save billions

Illustration of Rachel Reeves standing next to a bottomless pit, with paper money floating above
Reeves is expected to say that it is time to 'level' with the British public over the country's finances
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published
in today's big question

Rachel Reeves will today reveal the results of an audit of the nation's finances and announce plans to fill what she says is a £20 billion "black hole" in public spending left by the outgoing Tory government.

In her first major speech as chancellor, Reeves is expected to say that it is time to "level" with the public over the country's finances. 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Labour Labour Leadership Economy Economic Growth Chancellor Of The Exchequer Treasury Today's Big Question
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸