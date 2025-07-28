The world's 10 richest families

From Middle Eastern monarchs to M&M magnates, these are the most fabulously wealthy clans on Earth

Illustration depicting some of the richest families in world, with family photos in picture frames and piles of money
(Image credit: Illustration by Marian Femenias-Moratinos / Getty Images)
Jump to category:
David Faris's avatar
By
published

The thing about a gigantic pile of money is that, if properly managed, it turns into a bigger pile of money. For these families, ranked as the world's 10 richest by Bloomberg in 2024, savvy business and investment decisions or the timely application of military force to consolidate power in a resource-rich territory have combined to produce staggering wealth. What these fabulously rich individuals do with their inherited cash ranges from buying yachts, exotic animals and vineyards to financing cherished political causes and candidates around the world.

The Walton family ($432.4 billion)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is an associate professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics. He is a frequent contributor to Informed Comment, and his work has appeared in the Chicago Sun-Times, The Christian Science Monitor, and Indy Week.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸