US charges Indian tycoon with bribery, fraud

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted by US prosecutors for his role in a $265 million scheme to secure solar energy deals

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani speaks with Bloomberg News in 2024
(Image credit: Sumit Dayal / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Justice Department Wednesday unsealed an indictment charging Gautam Adani, the billionaire founder of one of India's largest business conglomerates, with fraud tied to more than $250 million in bribes that he and associates allegedly paid Indian government officials in order to secure lucrative solar energy supply contracts. U.S. prosecutors and regulators said the secret bribery scheme defrauded U.S. investors in Adani's companies.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

