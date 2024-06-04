India's Modi expected to win 3rd term with smaller majority

Surprising results have distanced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from an assumed landslide victory

Supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi take in 2024 election results
Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may fall short of a majority and require coalition allies to form a government
(Image credit: Idrees Mohammed / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was projected to win a rare third five-year term but with his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a smaller-than-expected majority, or even a plurality, in Parliament, according to early results released Tuesday. Exit polls had shown the BJP winning more than the 272 seats needed for a majority. But Modi's National Democratic Alliance coalition was ahead in 294 districts — including just 241 for the BJP — while the center-left INDIA alliance, led by the once-dominant Congress party, was leading in 232.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Narendra Modi India
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸