India's Modi expected to win 3rd term with smaller majority
Surprising results have distanced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from an assumed landslide victory
What happened
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was projected to win a rare third five-year term but with his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a smaller-than-expected majority, or even a plurality, in Parliament, according to early results released Tuesday. Exit polls had shown the BJP winning more than the 272 seats needed for a majority. But Modi's National Democratic Alliance coalition was ahead in 294 districts — including just 241 for the BJP — while the center-left INDIA alliance, led by the once-dominant Congress party, was leading in 232.
Who said what
The BJP coalition won 353 seats in 2019 and "set a goal of winning 400" this year, Mujib Mashal said at The New York Times. The early results "suggest either that Modi's popularity" is waning or it "took his personal push" to help his unpopular party "scrape by." Modi switched from "touting his economic bona fides" to "attacking Muslims" to mobilize the BJP's Hindu nationalist base amid slumping turnout, The Wall Street Journal said. But calling Muslims "infiltrators" apparently "rubbed some voters the wrong way," even many Hindus.
What next?
If the BJP falls short of 272 seats, Modi will "need to turn to junior partners" to form a government, but his two biggest partners "do not share the ruling party's Hindu-first agenda," said the Times. Having a "stronger opposition augurs very well for India's democracy that has taken a hit during Modi's 10-year rule," political analyst Rasheed Kidwai said to The Associated Press.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
First TV election debate: who will win?
Today's Big Question Rishi Sunak wants to close the polling gap, while Keir Starmer hopes to look prime ministerial
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
How Shein bucked the trend for sustainable fashion
In the Spotlight Ethical concerns outweighed by ultra-fast, cheap and disposable clothes, as Chinese retailer prepares for £50bn London listing
By The Week UK Published
-
A foodie guide to Bilbao
The Week Recommends Go bar-hopping for tasty morsels or splash out on a Michelin-starred meal in the Basque city
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Nigel Farage's return is 'nightmare' for Sunak
Speed Read Farage to lead Reform UK and run for Parliament, but even without election victory, party will put pressure on the Tories
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Biden airs Israeli peace plan, squeezing Netanyahu
Speed Read The president proposed a pause in fighting and a hostage swap in his surprise speech
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Mexico elects Claudia Sheinbaum as president
Speed Read It is now the 12th Latin American country led by a woman
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
South Africa's ANC on track to lose majority
Speed Read The African National Congress may fall short of a majority for the first time in 30 years
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump guilty on all counts in hush money case
Speed Read A New York jury found the former president guilty of a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
US mulls letting Ukraine hit targets in Russia
Speed Read Biden is under pressure to join NATO allies in allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russia using US weapons
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Alito rejects calls to recuse over flag furor
Speed Read Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito said he will not sit out the Jan. 6 Capitol riot cases
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump case goes to jury after closing arguments
Speed Read The defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial on Tuesday
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published