The Week's printable crossword puzzle and sudoku - November 14, 2025
Issue - November 14, 2025
CROSSWORD - NOVEMBER 14, 2025
SUDOKU - NOVEMBER 14, 2025
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
France targets Shein over weapons, sex dolls
Speed Read Shein was given 48 hours to scrub the items from their website
-
Trump tariffs face stiff scrutiny at Supreme Court
Speed Read Even some of the Court’s conservative justices appeared skeptical
-
FAA to cut air travel as record shutdown rolls on
Speed Read Up to 40 airports will be affected
-
Quiz of The Week: 25 – 31 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - November 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 7, 2025
-
Magazine printables - November 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 7, 2025
-
The Week contest: Mattress malfunction
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 18 – 24 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025
-
The Week contest: Shutdown spirits
Puzzles and Quizzes