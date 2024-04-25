India elections start amid violence, hate speech accusations
Narendra Modi seeks a third term while critics worry about the future of the country's democracy
It's not Election Day in India — rather, it's more like Election Weeks. Plural. Voters in "the world's largest democratic election" started heading to the polls last Friday, CNBC said, to start the first of seven phases of voting that will play out over six weeks. There probably aren't many surprises in store at the end of that marathon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are expected to win "another landslide victory" that would give Modi a third five-year term in office.
That doesn't mean the campaign has been placid. "Armed men attacked polling stations and captured voting booths" in the state of Manipur, The New York Times said, forcing authorities to redo early voting there. Modi himself received accusations that he had committed "hate speech" late in the campaign, CNN said, after he told a Hindu audience that Muslim opponents give "your hard-earned money" to "infiltrators." And all that came after the election was plagued with AI-generated deepfake videos of Bollywood actors criticizing Modi.
There is also the question of whether these elections are fair. "India's elections this year stand out for their undemocratic nature," Christophe Jaffrelot said at Le Monde. Modi's party has sought to transform the country into a Hindu state "where Muslims would be no more than second-class citizens." Those efforts, he said, are turning India's democracy into "electoral authoritarianism."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Deep in the wilderness'
Modi isn't the only figure in this election, however. He is opposed by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian National Congress Party. The party once ruled India almost unchallenged, The New York Times said, but now is "deep in the political wilderness" with fewer than 10% of seats in parliament. The challenge is steep: Modi's critics are often investigated and imprisoned on "flimsy" evidence, and the major media outlets are controlled by his allies. It would take a "miracle" to dislodge the BJP from power. "Still, it falls to Gandhi, steward of his enfeebled party, to try."
India's opposition parties have formed a 27-member block called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, CNN said, but so far "that alliance has proved lackluster." It has been riven by ideological differences and hasn't even named a candidate for prime minister. This means the question in this election isn't whether Modi wins or not, said one observer, but if the opposition can stay "alive to fight another day so that democracy in India survives."
While Modi is expected to win, observers are watching to see if his power slips in this election. There are questions about whether BJP "will be able to maintain the same overwhelming parliamentary majority it has enjoyed," said The Guardian. "Simmering discontent" over a "chronic lack of jobs" for young people could undercut the party's majority. A 400-seat majority could amend India's constitution "and formally enshrine the country as a Hindu-first nation."
Over mountains, through rivers
India's massive size and huge population make the election a logistical challenge, Reuters said. Election officials must "climb down mountains, go through rivers or fly by choppers" to ensure that remote voters can have their say in the election, one official said. Nearly a billion people are eligible to vote, making the election "world's largest election mobilization exercise of man and material."
The election outcome will be felt abroad, said PBS NewsHour. The United States has come to rely on India as a regional counterbalance to the growing power of China, India's next-door neighbor. But Modi's government has also provoked criticisms from the U.S. and Canada over allegations of plots to assassinate Sikh separatist leaders in those countries. That makes the relationship challenging, but American officials still see the country as indispensable. A State Department official made that clear in March: "The single most important country in the world for the United States in the next 35 years will be India."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a freelance writer who has spent nine years as a syndicated columnist, co-writing the RedBlueAmerica column as the liberal half of a point-counterpoint duo. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic, The Kansas City Star and Heatmap News. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
'Biden is smart to keep the border-security pressure on'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Bird flu worries mount as virus found in milk, cows
Speed Read The FDA found traces of the virus in pasteurized grocery store milk
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Palazzo Durazzo Suites in Genoa: a palatial gem in northern Italy
The Week Recommends Live your Italian dream in this astonishing and recently restored palace in the heart of the city
By Nick Hendry Published
-
Angela Rayner: did she commit tax fraud?
Talking point An unofficial biography released in March claimed that she avoided paying capital gains tax on a 2015 property sale
By The Week UK Published
-
India elections 2024: the logistics of world's biggest vote
The Explainer More than 10% of the world's population is registered for a historic democratic exercise, with PM Modi likely to dominate again
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Why did Oregon recriminalize drug possession?
Talking Points Arrests resume in the Beaver State, along with a new treatment effort
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Less than total recall
Editor's Letter Why our brains want to forget the darkest days of the pandemic
By Theunis Bates Published
-
Black and Hispanic voters: why they’re turning right
Talking Point Polling indicates that the groups may no longer be Democratic Party strongholds
By The Week UK Published
-
The Garrick: unfit for the modern world?
Talking Point Founded in 1831, the club is composed solely of men
By The Week UK Published
-
Rachel Reeves: does she have a plan?
Talking Point Pundits have critiqued her statements as alternately too conservative and too extreme
By The Week UK Published
-
Putin's sham election
Opinion Protest votes show Russian dissent still simmers
By Susan Caskie Published