'Natural disasters don't happen only in the movies'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'FEMA prepares for disasters worse than hurricanes'
Eric S. Edelman and Franklin C. Miller at The Wall Street Journal
FEMA "does more than write checks after hurricanes hit," say Eric S. Edelman and Franklin C. Miller. It "plays a vital role in coordinating the continuity of the federal government and its operations in the event of a nationwide emergency." The White House "should consider the consequences for national security before rushing ahead with a plan to close FEMA." Terrorism "remains a real threat, as does a catastrophic cyberattack." In "many ways today's challenges are more daunting."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Gavin Newsom can't afford to ignore California's oil gap'
Erika D. Smith and Liam Denning at Bloomberg
California has "long had a love-hate relationship with Big Oil," say Erika D. Smith and Liam Denning. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) shows "evidence of rising tension between the state's net-zero objectives and the economic woes of working-class Californians." The "question is whether the state is at a tipping point where opposition to climate policies erodes Democrats' electoral prospects." The "unpalatable concessions, such as capacity payments to keep refiners open or even changes to EV targets, may ultimately enter the discourse."
'India's "new normal" of perpetual war will damage its democracy'
Apoorvanand Jha at Al Jazeera
Criticism of "government requires parliamentary deliberation," says Apoorvanand Jha. But India's "government has been ignoring calls by opposition parties to convene the parliament, which means stalling democratic dialogue." Total "loyalty from the Indian people will be demanded." The government "will happily blame a dire economic situation that is of its doing on the war." Democracy in "India thus remains in suspended animation as the country now faces a permanent enemy and a permanent war."
'An AI Agatha Christie? The bestselling novelist of all time deserves better than that.'
Mary McNamara at the Los Angeles Times
When the BBC announced that it was "launching a digital class in which an AI-resurrected Christie would offer lessons in writing, it was difficult not to be outraged," says Mary McNamara. Here was a "woman who was on record" about "how much she loathed having to talk." There is "no getting away from the fact that this is a two-and-a-half-hour lecture, delivered by a woman" who, with the "exception of a very few hand gestures, never moves."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Trump vs. the arts: Fresh strikes against PBS and the NEA
Feature Trump wants to cut funding for public broadcasting and the arts, which would save a little but cost a lot for red states
-
MLB lifts ban on Pete Rose, other dead players
speed read 16 deceased players banned for gambling and other scandals can now be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
-
Trump vows to lift Syria sanctions
speed read The move would help the new government stabilize the country following years of civil war
-
'Haiti's crisis is a complex problem that defies solution'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'We already have the tools to do better'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Art is one of humanity's great empathic mediums'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The program long ago ceased to be temporary help'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'You might be surprised by how much you find yourself cheering for them'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Beyond this damage lies something more insidious'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'Some progress is already underway'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
'The results speak for themselves'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day