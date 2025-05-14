'Natural disasters don't happen only in the movies'

'FEMA prepares for disasters worse than hurricanes'

Eric S. Edelman and Franklin C. Miller at The Wall Street Journal

FEMA "does more than write checks after hurricanes hit," say Eric S. Edelman and Franklin C. Miller. It "plays a vital role in coordinating the continuity of the federal government and its operations in the event of a nationwide emergency." The White House "should consider the consequences for national security before rushing ahead with a plan to close FEMA." Terrorism "remains a real threat, as does a catastrophic cyberattack." In "many ways today's challenges are more daunting."

'Gavin Newsom can't afford to ignore California's oil gap'

Erika D. Smith and Liam Denning at Bloomberg

California has "long had a love-hate relationship with Big Oil," say Erika D. Smith and Liam Denning. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) shows "evidence of rising tension between the state's net-zero objectives and the economic woes of working-class Californians." The "question is whether the state is at a tipping point where opposition to climate policies erodes Democrats' electoral prospects." The "unpalatable concessions, such as capacity payments to keep refiners open or even changes to EV targets, may ultimately enter the discourse."

'India's "new normal" of perpetual war will damage its democracy'

Apoorvanand Jha at Al Jazeera

Criticism of "government requires parliamentary deliberation," says Apoorvanand Jha. But India's "government has been ignoring calls by opposition parties to convene the parliament, which means stalling democratic dialogue." Total "loyalty from the Indian people will be demanded." The government "will happily blame a dire economic situation that is of its doing on the war." Democracy in "India thus remains in suspended animation as the country now faces a permanent enemy and a permanent war."

'An AI Agatha Christie? The bestselling novelist of all time deserves better than that.'

Mary McNamara at the Los Angeles Times

When the BBC announced that it was "launching a digital class in which an AI-resurrected Christie would offer lessons in writing, it was difficult not to be outraged," says Mary McNamara. Here was a "woman who was on record" about "how much she loathed having to talk." There is "no getting away from the fact that this is a two-and-a-half-hour lecture, delivered by a woman" who, with the "exception of a very few hand gestures, never moves."

