'Russia's position is fragile'

'Now is the moment to pressure Putin, not appease him'

Bloomberg editorial board

Everyone "seems to want peace in Ukraine — except Vladimir Putin," says the Bloomberg editorial board. The Kremlin says it "prefers to end the brutal war," but a "bluff only works if others fall for it. Ukraine's Western allies shouldn't." Putin's "actions hardly suggest he is looking to end the fighting." To "change Putin's calculus, the U.S. and Europe will have to ensure the costs of the war outweigh its benefits," as a "war-hardened Russia will endanger Europe."

'The Jewish revival inside Mumbai'

Howard Husock at The Wall Street Journal

The "memorial to one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history can be found behind closed doors in a fortress-like building with no sign" in Mumbai, and "seventeen years later, passersby might not believe a vibrant Jewish community once flourished here," says Howard Husock. The "bleak, unmarked facade masks a revival of Judaism inside. The Chabad House "hasn't only recovered from its encounter with death. It is thriving." But "this isn't without challenges."

'NIH cuts have doomed my research in Bangladesh — but US citizens will pay too'

Maitreyi Mazumdar at The Boston Globe

There are "many examples of research conducted abroad that benefit people in the United States," says Maitreyi Mazumdar. The NIH "states that the motivation for its new policy is 'to improve the tracking of federal dollars and the security of the U.S. biomedical research enterprise,'" and "these are goals that no one can argue with." But research abroad helps "develop solutions that are relevant to U.S. families." If America will not "lead the world in scientific research, I hope others will step up."

'The case for racial equity in public health'

Sarah Bobrow-Williams at The Progressive

The White House has "signaled its intent to eliminate programs that acknowledge and address racial disparities in health care," says Sarah Bobrow-Williams. If "these policies continue unchecked, they will devastate communities like mine." A "failure to invest in preventative health care does not just harm individuals — it also places a long-term financial burden on the public." These "biases are not relics of the past," but are "present in the dismissal of Black women's symptoms."

