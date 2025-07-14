July 14 editorial cartoons

Monday’s political cartoons include the price of produce without migrants, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein reunited, and what happens when you call DHS

By
published

This political cartoon depicts a farmers' market scene with a vendor and a customer. The female customer, holding a bag of produce, says, "Who needs a competent guest worker system? we can just deport them all." The male vendor, standing behind a stall laden with various fruits and vegetables, holds up a single avocado and says to the customer, "Right? that will be $68 for that avocado."

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This political cartoon shows two people relaxing on a beach under a colorful umbrella. A man, who appears red, is sitting in a beach chair, looking at his phone. A woman in another beach chair, wearing a swimsuit and sunglasses, is looking at the man and says, "I can't tell if you're turning red from sunburn or from reading the news."

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

