Is Trump's military parade 'just a parade'?

Critics see an 'echo of authoritarianism'

Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump marching in a military parade with a Scud missile and confetti
A 'wasteful, infrastructure-destroying display of jingoism'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Everybody loves a parade, right? President Donald Trump does: He is overseeing a lavish military parade Saturday in Washington, D.C., ostensibly to celebrate Flag Day and the Army's 250th birthday. But the event comes amid a Trump-ordered National Guard deployment in Los Angeles, and critics see something dark at play in Trump's celebration.

Reactions to the parade are divided between those who see it as a "stirring moment of patriotism" and others calling it an "alarming echo of authoritarianism," said USA Today. Trump originally wanted to throw a military parade during his first term after watching Bastille Day celebrations in 2017. Pentagon leaders resisted him then. Not now. The procession will include at least "28 Abrams tanks thundering up Constitution Avenue" as well as "50 military helicopters thumping overhead." All of this happens, incidentally, on Trump's 79th birthday. It is "amazing the way things work out," Trump said last month.

