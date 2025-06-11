Trump vows 'very big force' against parade protesters

This weekend's DC parade celebrates the US Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's 79th birthday

Bradley Fighting Vehicle unloaded in Washington, D.C., for President Donald Trump&#039;s Army parade
'It's a shocking waste of money at a time they are closing Social Security offices "to save money"'
(Image credit: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that "any protesters" during Saturday's "amazing" military parade in Washington, D.C., "will be met with very big force." The parade, officially to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary but coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, will cost an estimated $45 million, shut down much of the capital for four days and halt takeoffs and landings at Reagan National Airport "for several hours Saturday," disrupting "more than 100 flights and thousands of passengers," The Washington Post said. Scores of tanks and other military vehicles will accompany thousands of soldiers marching alongside the National Mall.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸