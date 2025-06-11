Trump vows 'very big force' against parade protesters
This weekend's DC parade celebrates the US Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's 79th birthday
What happened
President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that "any protesters" during Saturday's "amazing" military parade in Washington, D.C., "will be met with very big force." The parade, officially to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary but coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, will cost an estimated $45 million, shut down much of the capital for four days and halt takeoffs and landings at Reagan National Airport "for several hours Saturday," disrupting "more than 100 flights and thousands of passengers," The Washington Post said. Scores of tanks and other military vehicles will accompany thousands of soldiers marching alongside the National Mall.
Who said what
"For those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force" and "very heavy force," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. His "dark warning," The New York Times said, "made no distinction between peaceful demonstrations and violent confrontations."
"We're preparing for an enormous turnout," Matt McCool of the Secret Service's Washington field office said Tuesday, with 18.5 miles of "anti-scale fencing" erected, "multiple drones" in the air and 175 magnetometers to check "hundreds of thousands" of parade attendees. But at least "one group of otherwise devoted Trump allies largely won't be there to celebrate: congressional Republicans," Politico said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"I wouldn't have done" the parade, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Tuesday. Costs aside, "we were always different than, you know, the images you saw in the Soviet Union and North Korea. We were proud not to be that." Trump's threat to protesters only adds to "the trappings of authoritarianism" the parade already carried, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) told Politico. "Like his deployment of the military in LA, it's a shocking waste of money at a time they are closing Social Security offices 'to save money.'" Kori Schake, a Pentagon official in the George W. Bush administration, told the Times that "the unfortunate coincidence of the parade and federalizing the California National Guard will feel ominous."
What next?
The Secret Service said nine permits had been issued for protests Saturday, but the organizers of a nationwide "No Kings" protest have opted to hold demonstrations everywhere but D.C. to draw attention away from what they called Trump's "self-aggrandizing" birthday parade.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
June 11 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - CDC wipeout, Village People, and more
-
World Cup 2026: uncertainty reigns with one year to go
In the Spotlight US-hosted Fifa tournament has to navigate Trump's travel bans, logistical headaches and an exhausting expanded format
-
Five takeaways from Rachel Reeves' Spending Review
The Explainer The winners and losers as the government sets its budgets for the next four years
-
Is Trump's LA troop deployment about order or authoritarianism?
Talking Points President: 'We're going to have troops everywhere.'
-
Smithsonian asserts its autonomy from Trump
speed read The DC institution defied Trump's firing of National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet
-
Trump sends Marines to LA, backs Newsom arrest
speed read California Gov. Gavin Newsom is filing lawsuits in response to Trump's escalation of the federal response to ICE protests
-
Deportations: A crackdown on legal migrants
Feature The Supreme Court will allow Trump to revoke protections for over 500,000 immigrants
-
Stephen Miller: Trump's extremist 'brain'
Feature Stephen Miller has emerged as an unrivaled power within the White House. What does he want?
-
Musk: What did he achieve in Washington?
Feature Elon Musk leaves his government job but not after bruising his image, slashing aid and firing thousands
-
Courts deal Trump a setback on tariffs
Feature A federal court ruled that Trump misused emergency powers to impose tariffs
-
Elon Musk's Trump tiff could be an opportunity for Democrats
TALKING POINTS As two of the world's most powerful people put the final nails in the coffin of their former friendship, Democrats are split over how to best capitalize on the breakup