Is Trump's attempted assassination a reckoning for the Secret Service?

The incident is widely being described as a massive failure by the agency

Photo composite of Secret Service agents during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump
There is "no way" the alleged gunman "should've got those shots off."
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published
intoday's big question

There is one element uniting both sides of the aisle following Donald Trump's attempted assassination on Saturday: anger toward the U.S. Secret Service. The incident, during which the former president was shot in the ear by a gunman perched on a balcony about 150 yards away during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has received widespread scrutiny for its alleged security failures. 

President Joe Biden has directed the Secret Service to review all of its security measures and has ordered an independent review of the incident. But this incident is just the latest in a series of high-profile mishaps that have befallen the Secret Service in recent years, going back to prior administrations. What will happen within the Secret Service as a result of this assassination attempt? 

Politics Donald Trump Secret Service Assassination Today's Big Question
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

