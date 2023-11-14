Secret Service agents guarding Biden's granddaughter foil vehicle break-in

U.S. Secret Service agents guarding President Biden's granddaughter stopped a group of people who were attempting to break into a government vehicle in Washington, D.C., the agency said. At least one agent fired his weapon during the encounter.

The incident reportedly occurred just before midnight on Sunday in the Georgetown neighborhood while the agents were protecting Naomi Biden. The agents assigned to her "encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle," according to a statement from the Secret Service posted on X, formerly Twitter. The agents then intervened, and "a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck," the statement added. Naomi Biden was unhurt during the encounter, and it is not believed that the suspects were targeting her specifically.

The would-be carjackers escaped in a red car, and both the Secret Service and D.C. Metropolitan Police are searching for the suspects, the Secret Service said in its statement.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

While the Secret Service's statement originally referred only to an unspecified "protectee," they later confirmed to The New York Times that Naomi Biden was the protectee in question. The eldest granddaughter of the president, 29-year-old Naomi Biden is the daughter of Hunter Biden. She works as an attorney at a D.C.-area law firm, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Naomi Biden's November 2022 marriage to Peter Neal generated significant media coverage, as she became the first person to wed on the South Lawn of the White House. She was also the first presidential granddaughter to get married at the president's residence, according to the White House Historical Association. It is unclear if Neal was with his wife when the attempted break-in occurred.