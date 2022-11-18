Naomi Biden's wedding will be the 19th in White House history

President Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden, 28, will be getting married to Peter Neal, 25, on the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday. It will be only the 19th wedding to take place at the White House and the only wedding to take place on the South Lawn, Time reports.

The couple met in 2018 while Biden was attending Columbia Law School. Now they live on the third floor of the White House, with Biden working at a D.C. law firm and Neal working at the Georgetown Law Center on National Security, The Washington Post reports. The event is reported to be cell phone free with the ceremony at 11 am and reception at 7:30 pm. President Biden's 80th birthday also falls this weekend on Sunday. Biden is the eldest daughter of President Biden's son Hunter Biden.

White House weddings have been few and far between. The first one was in 1812 when President James Madison's sister-in-law Lucy Payne Washington married Thomas Todd, an associate Supreme Court Justice. Grover Cleveland was the only president to get married in the White House.

Biden will be the first granddaughter of a president to get married in the White House. The specifics of the wedding have largely been a secret. "It's not like you're walking down the aisle in the family church in the neighborhood," said Stewart McLaurin, of the White House Historical Association. "This is the largest ceremonial stage in our country."