The Resistance: Is it finally taking off?

Mass protests erupted across all 50 states during the 'Hands Off!' demonstrations against the Trump administration

A protest in Boston
These marches have offered an 'unavoidable illustration of outrage'
(Image credit:  Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images)
By
published

"You can stop asking where the mass opposition is," said Tim Murphy in Mother Jones. "It's everywhere." Hundreds of thousands of people protested against the Trump administration last week at a nationwide action called "Hands Off!" Organized by an array of progressive groups, the rallies were held in major cities and small towns alike, across all 50 states. Manhattan's march stretched nearly 20 blocks, while in tiny Madras, Ore., a town that President Trump won by 30 points last year, over 100 people gathered. Demonstrators carried signs denouncing Elon Musk, Trump's tariffs, the threat to Social Security, and the assault on the rule of law. "TURD REICH NO!" read one poster. "Down with DOGEbags," proclaimed another. It's refreshing to see Americans rise up, given that there wasn't a mass protest after Trump's second inauguration to rival the Women's March that took place after his first. Resignation seemed to reign as politicians and business leaders bowed and scraped. But these marches have "punctured that delusion," offering "an unavoidable illustration of outrage."

These ho-hum protests starred "the usual suspects" — white liberals trumpeting pet causes, said Noah Rothman in National Review. Rather than joining in, newly outraged Trump voters may find themselves "unnerved by the alternative to Trumpian chaos." Some protesters, for example, waved Palestinian flags and yelled about Israel, "which probably seemed quite beside the point" to someone worried about their 401(k). Still, maybe Democrats don't need to evolve. They could win a chance at power simply "because Republicans blew theirs."

