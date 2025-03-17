Do rowdy town halls signal a GOP backlash?

Constituents are 'furious,' but Trump backers still would not change their votes

Photo composite illustration of angry constituents at a town hall
'Buyer's remorse is boiling over' at GOP town halls
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
By
published

It's getting contentious out there for elected Republican officials. The Trump administration's upending of the federal government, along with economic fears raised by the president's trade war, has sparked a show of anger at the usually polite home district town halls hosted by GOP members of Congress.

Republicans like Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas and Rep. Chuck Edwards of North Carolina have been "booed out of their own events and drowned out after giving unsatisfactory responses," said The Verge. In a different era, news of such encounters with angry constituents might have been contained to local news reports, but "now, they go viral, agitating even those at the highest levels of government." The apparent backlash has "rattled Republicans," said The Verge.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸