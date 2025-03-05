Trump touts early wins in partisan speech to Congress

The president said he is 'just getting started' with his sweeping changes to immigration, the economy and foreign policy

President Donald Trump addresses Congress
'Many Republicans remained seated' when Trump defended his tariffs and promised more on the horizon
(Image credit: Ricky Carioti / The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump celebrated the upheaval he has brought to Washington and global trade in a televised speech before Congress Tuesday night. Speaking for a record 99 minutes, Trump drew cheers from Republicans for saying he was "just getting started" with his "swift and unrelenting action" on immigration, the economy and foreign policy. Democrats mostly registered their displeasure with written signs, though Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) was escorted from the chamber after yelling at Trump, "You don't have a mandate!"



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

