Trump touts early wins in partisan speech to Congress

What happened

President Donald Trump celebrated the upheaval he has brought to Washington and global trade in a televised speech before Congress Tuesday night. Speaking for a record 99 minutes, Trump drew cheers from Republicans for saying he was "just getting started" with his "swift and unrelenting action" on immigration, the economy and foreign policy. Democrats mostly registered their displeasure with written signs, though Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) was escorted from the chamber after yelling at Trump, "You don't have a mandate!"

Who said what

Trump's speech came at a "critical juncture in his presidency, as voters who returned him to the White House on his promise to fix inflation are instead finding economic chaos," The Associated Press said. He "presented a swaggering view of his administration," The Wall Street Journal said, and made "few entreaties for unity" while claiming "a mandate to enact far-reaching change" despite his narrow victory.

Much of Trump's "lengthy speech was filled with grievances about his treatment by Democrats and exaggerations about his accomplishments," The New York Times said. When he defended his tariffs and said more were on the horizon, "many Republicans remained seated," Reuters said.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

In the Democratic response, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (Mich.) told Americans that Trump was "going to make you pay in every part of your life," from groceries and home prices to health care and government services. "America wants change," she said, but Trump's way is "reckless."

What next?

The American public "remains polarized and Trump has made some supporters second guess their choice," the Journal said. "Recent polls are mixed," but "the overall trend suggests that approval of his job performance has slipped."