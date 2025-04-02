Sen. Booker's 25-hour speech beats Thurmond
He spoke for the longest time in recorded Senate history, protesting the Trump administration's policies
What happened
Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) Tuesday night completed the longest speech in recorded Senate history, speaking for 25 hours and 5 minutes to protest President Donald Trump's hardline policies and aggressive cuts. Colleagues and supporters in the Senate chamber cheered when Booker toppled the previous record — 24 hours, 18 minutes — set by segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond (D-S.C.) in his filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.
Who said what
Booker took to the floor at 7 p.m. Monday, saying he would speak "for as long as I am physically able." For the next day, he did not eat, sit or go to the bathroom, per Senate rules. "These are not normal times in our nation," Booker said. "And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate."
Booker's speech wasn't a filibuster, since it did not hold up specific legislation, but his "remarkable show of stamina" cheered Democrats "frustrated" at their party's lack of aggressive stands against Trump's agenda, The Associated Press said. More than a million people watched parts of Booker's speech online, and over 350 million people liked it on TikTok live.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Booker's "marathon speech ended with applause but not with action," USA Today said. The "attention and applause of its base" were things Democrats "desperately needed in the Trump era," Axios said. For a party in a hole, "Booker's stemwinder" could prove a "turning point."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Bondi seeks death penalty for Luigi Mangione
Speed Read Mangione was charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Democrats win costly Wisconsin court seat
Speed Read Democrats prevailed in an election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court despite Elon Musk's robust financial support of the Republican candidate
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - April 2, 2025
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - Trump's third term, teenager's screen time, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Bondi seeks death penalty for Luigi Mangione
Speed Read Mangione was charged with fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Democrats win costly Wisconsin court seat
Speed Read Democrats prevailed in an election for the Wisconsin Supreme Court despite Elon Musk's robust financial support of the Republican candidate
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
WHCA rejects White House press seating grab
Speed Read The White House Correspondents' Association objected to the Trump administration's bid to control where journalists sit during press briefings
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump sends more migrants to El Salvador jail
Speed Read Another 17 Venezuelan alleged gang members have been deported to a notorious prison
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump 'not joking' about unconstitutional 3rd term
Speed Read The president seems to be serious about seeking a third term in 2028
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Supreme Court upholds 'ghost gun' restrictions
Speed Read Ghost guns can be regulated like other firearms
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump sets 25% tariffs on auto imports
Speed Read The White House says the move will increase domestic manufacturing. But the steep import taxes could also harm the US auto industry.
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Trump allies urge White House to admit chat blunder
Speed Read Even pro-Trump figures are criticizing The White House's handling of the Signal scandal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published