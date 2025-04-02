Sen. Booker's 25-hour speech beats Thurmond

He spoke for the longest time in recorded Senate history, protesting the Trump administration's policies

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) after delivering record-setting Senate speech
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)
What happened

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) Tuesday night completed the longest speech in recorded Senate history, speaking for 25 hours and 5 minutes to protest President Donald Trump's hardline policies and aggressive cuts. Colleagues and supporters in the Senate chamber cheered when Booker toppled the previous record — 24 hours, 18 minutes — set by segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond (D-S.C.) in his filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.



Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

