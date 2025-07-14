What happened to Air India Flight 171?

Preliminary report reveals 'fundamental reason' why jet crashed, but questions remain about whether it was 'deliberate, accidental or if a technical fault was responsible'

Air India Flight 171
The AI171 flight from Ahmedabad, in western India, to London crashed less than a minute after take-off, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew as well as 19 people on the ground – making it the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade
(Image credit: Basit Zargar / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

New evidence suggests the crash of Air India Flight 171 could have been the result of human error or that the fuel cut-off switches were deliberately triggered by one of the pilots.

The AI171 flight from Ahmedabad, in western India, to London crashed less than a minute after take-off, killing all but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board as well as 19 people on the ground, making it the world's worst aviation disaster in a decade.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸