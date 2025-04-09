One great cookbook: 'I Am From Here' by Vishwesh Bhatt

Where India meets the American South meets I-want-to-cook-it-all

Book cover of &#039;I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef&#039; by Vishwesh Bhatt
Okra and peanuts are simply the jumping-off point
(Image credit: W. W. Norton)
It is a curious, invigorating effect of migration patterns when familiar ingredients appear in a new destination. This occurrence is the lifeblood of Vishwesh Bhatt's cooking and the gold vein of his cookbook, "I Am From Here: Stories and Recipes from a Southern Chef."

Bhatt was born in Ahmedabad, the largest city in the Indian state of Gujarat. He moved to the American South when he was 18 and eventually started cooking in restaurants. The crossover between the ingredients of his childhood in India and those of his new home was prominent, a source of inspiration for both his home cooking and his work as chef of Snackbar in Oxford, Mississippi. "I Am From Here" is the delightful, scrutable result.

