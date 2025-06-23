Anshu Ahuja's golden coconut and butter bean curry recipe

Plump, creamy beans in a sweet, spicy sauce

Golden Coconut &amp; Butter Bean Curry
Sunshine yellow crowd-pleaser: a Kerala-inspired curry, rich with coconut and flavoured with turmeric, chilli and ginger
(Image credit: DabbaDrop)
By
published

This dish, by DabbaDrop co-founder Anshu Ahuja, has made its way through three generations of her family: from her grandmother's Sunday lunches, to her mother's dinner parties, and now to her own south Asian food-delivery service.

In a twist on erisseri, a comforting, coconut-heavy dish from Kerala, this curry includes plump, creamy butter beans to add bite and soak up the golden, spice-laden sauce.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸