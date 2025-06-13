Hundreds die in Air India crash with 1 survivor

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed soon after takeoff

Air India flight crashed into hostel
At least five medical students were killed when their hostel was hit by the plane
What happened

A London-bound Air India flight crashed into a residential area of Ahmedabad seconds after takeoff yesterday, killing 241 or 242 passengers and crew and more than two dozen people on the ground, including at least five medical students in a hostel hit by the plane.



