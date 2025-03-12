Southwest joins rival airlines on paid baggage
The company is ending its longtime free-luggage policy
What happened
Southwest Airlines said Tuesday it will start charging most passengers for checked baggage, ending a longtime free-luggage policy that the company had touted as an important differentiator as recently as last fall. The new policy, which follows other quirks recently discarded by the idiosyncratic airline, applies to flights booked starting May 28.
Who said what
Southwest has "struggled recently and is under pressure from activist investors," The Associated Press said, and the budget airline is "betting that the added bag fees will outweigh the loss of business from travelers who look closely at the costs on top of ticket prices." Southwest is "playing a dangerous game," Thrifty Traveler executive editor Kyle Potter said to The Washington Post, lamenting "the end of an era" and of "maybe the single most popular policy in the entire U.S. airline industry."
Passengers loved Southwest's "quirks and perks," including its "'Hunger Games' open seating policy," never-expiring flight credits, "flight attendant jokes" and "especially the free checked bags," Hannah Sampson said at the Post. Now "much of that is about to be gone." That's "what happens when a hedge fund takes over," aviation journalist Benét J. Wilson said to the outlet. "They dismantle everything that made Southwest special. And it's going to be just another legacy airline."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
Southwest was one of several airlines that "flashed an early-warning signal" Tuesday, "suggesting that consumers and businesses were starting to get nervous amid wider economic and political uncertainty," The New York Times said. But while shares of United, American and Delta fell, Southwest's stock closed up more than 9%.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Could a private equity deal be the end of Walgreens?
Today's Big Question The pharmacy chain will be taken private in a $10 billion deal
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump hawks Teslas, slashes more federal jobs
Speed Read The Education Department cut its workforce in half ahead of an expected Trump order to shutter the agency
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine agrees to ceasefire, ending US aid freeze
Speed Read Kyiv made peace with the Trump administration by agreeing to an immediate ceasefire in its war against Russian invaders
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
US jet fuel tanker, cargo ship collide off UK coast
Speed Read A cargo vessel carrying a toxic chemical collides with a US-military chartered oil tanker in the North Sea
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Delta flight lands upside-down in Toronto, no deaths
speed read At least 18 people were injured in a flight that landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Passenger jet, Blackhawk helicopter collide in DC
Speed Read An American Airlines flight with 64 people aboard collided with an Army helicopter, and no survivors have been found
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Washington DC plane crash: how did mid-air collision happen?
Today's Big Question Experts struggle to explain how sophisticated airspace control system failed to prevent deadly disaster
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
New York rolls out vehicle toll in Manhattan
Speed Read In an effort to reduce traffic gridlock, vehicles will automatically be charged a toll to drive below 60th Street
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Why 2024 is a bad year for air accidents
Under The Radar Turbulence, 'poorly made' aircraft and climate change have been blamed for a string of incidents
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Tech outage ensnarls Delta, prompts hearings
Speed Read The airline is under federal investigation for its handling of flight cancellations that stranded hundreds of passengers
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How turbulence will change air travel
Under The Radar Ban on children sitting on laps among a raft of changes as turbulence expected to rise
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published