Southwest joins rival airlines on paid baggage

The company is ending its longtime free-luggage policy

Customers drop baggage at Southwest desk in Chicago
That's 'what happens when a hedge fund takes over. They dismantle everything that made Southwest special.'
What happened

Southwest Airlines said Tuesday it will start charging most passengers for checked baggage, ending a longtime free-luggage policy that the company had touted as an important differentiator as recently as last fall. The new policy, which follows other quirks recently discarded by the idiosyncratic airline, applies to flights booked starting May 28.

