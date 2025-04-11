New York helicopter crash kills family, pilot

A sightseeing helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, killing a family of Spanish tourists

Divers search sightseeing helicopter crash in New York&#039;s Hudson River
The Bell 206, operated by New York Helicopters, tumbled downward without its main rotor blades attached
What happened

A New York City sightseeing helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed into the Hudson River Thursday, killing all five passengers — a family of Spanish tourists — and the pilot.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

