Ancient India: living traditions – 'ethereal and sensual' exhibition

Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism are explored in show that remains 'remarkably compact'

Buddha describing the Doctrine under a tree. Painting on Silk
Silk painting of the Buddha (8th century, detail)
(Image credit: Pictures From History / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)
By
published

About 2,000 years ago, art on the Indian subcontinent underwent "a stunning transformation", said Jonathan Jones in The Guardian.

Where it had previously been "enigmatically abstract", it started to become "incredibly accomplished at portraying the human body – and soul". This extraordinary cultural development, pioneered by Buddhist artisans, is the subject of this exhibition at the British Museum, which examines the region's devotional art reaching back more than 2,000 years, and tells "a passionate story about the three great religions of ancient India – Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism – and their vitality across time".

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸