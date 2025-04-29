Is the UK's two-party system finally over?

'Unprecedented fragmentation' puts British voters on a collision course with the electoral system

Illustration of a nest of hungry baby birds vying for an election ballot
'A fractured, four-way split': Labour, the Conservatives and Reform UK are close together in national polling and the Lib Dems are not far behind
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

In the 1951 general election Labour and the Conservatives between them secured 98% of the vote. By 2024 that had dropped to 59%, and polling suggests support for the two main parties has continued to fall over the past year, driven in large part by the rise of Reform UK.

What this reveals is that UK politics has been "slowly but steadily unwinding from a two-party to a multi-party system for decades", said Byline Times. But "just like going bankrupt, things in politics change gradually and then very quickly".

