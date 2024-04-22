What do Bollywood deepfakes mean for global democracy?

AI videos can be churned out 'at alarming speed' – and could sway millions of voters

Ranveer Singh, Narendra Modi and Aamir Khan
Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh (left) and Aamir Khan (right) seemed to be critical of India's PM Narendra Modi
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK
published

Faked footage of Bollywood stars criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urging people to vote for the opposition has been viewed more than half a million times as India goes to the polls.

The rapid spread of the AI-generated clips, in which Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh "purportedly say Modi failed to keep campaign promises", underlines the potential role that deepfakes could play in India's "mammoth" six-week election, said Reuters – and in other votes around the world.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

