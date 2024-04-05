India elections 2024: the logistics of world's biggest vote

More than 10% of the world's population is registered for a historic democratic exercise, with PM Modi likely to dominate again

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India
Supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hold masks depicting the 'immensely popular' incumbent Narendra Modi
(Image credit: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

India heads to the polls this month for a democratic exercise "unmatched in scale" either historically or globally.

"From the Himalayas in the north to the Indian Ocean in the south, from the hills of the east to the deserts in the west… an estimated 969 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots," said Al Jazeera. That is more than 10% of the world's population. For context, that's more than the population of the EU, US and Russia combined.

