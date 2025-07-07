'It's America that refuses to listen and learn'

Opinion, comment and editorials of the day

A sign depicting former President Barack Obama is seen at a rally in Toronto on June 14, 2025.
Barack Obama 'already told Americans the truth'
(Image credit: Mike Campbell / NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

'Barack Obama is not your emotional support president'

Karen Attiah at The Washington Post

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸