How long will Social Security remain solvent?

And what can be done to fix its current precarious situation?

'Benefit cuts would represent a big financial hit' for retirees
America's population is getting older — which means more people are collecting Social Security benefits than ever. Some politicians say that means it is time to consider changing how the system works.

The Social Security program is "scheduled to run out of money for full payments as early as 2035," said Newsweek. That is a problem for politicians who "want to solve the federal program's insolvency crisis" but would prefer to not upset constituents who are already collecting benefits. Older Americans, after all, are among the most reliable voters. Some politicians are talking about change anyhow. "Either we deal with this in a crisis eight years from now or we deal with it in a more constructive way today," said outgoing New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu. President-elect Donald Trump is averse to any big changes. The incoming president has vowed there "will be NO cuts to Medicare or Social Security, and there will be no tax on Social Security," said a spokesperson.

