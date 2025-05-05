A newly created gasoline giant in the Americas could change the industry landscape

Sunoco and Parkland are two of the biggest fuel suppliers in the US and Canada, respectively

Cars fill up at a Sunoco gas station near Rockbridge, Ohio.
(Image credit: Stephen Zenner / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Two of the largest players in gasoline distribution are looking to form a marriage, and it could create a ripple effect when consumers head to the pump. Sunoco, which is based in the U.S., has announced its intention to purchase the Canadian company Parkland in a multi-billion-dollar deal that would create a dominating force in the North American petroleum industry. But the deal for the U.S. company to acquire its Canadian rival also hinges on regulatory and government approval that could be made harder by the current political rift between the U.S. and Canada.

Why is this deal being made?

Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

