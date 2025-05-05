A newly created gasoline giant in the Americas could change the industry landscape
Sunoco and Parkland are two of the biggest fuel suppliers in the US and Canada, respectively
Two of the largest players in gasoline distribution are looking to form a marriage, and it could create a ripple effect when consumers head to the pump. Sunoco, which is based in the U.S., has announced its intention to purchase the Canadian company Parkland in a multi-billion-dollar deal that would create a dominating force in the North American petroleum industry. But the deal for the U.S. company to acquire its Canadian rival also hinges on regulatory and government approval that could be made harder by the current political rift between the U.S. and Canada.
Why is this deal being made?
The $9.1 billion deal represents a "definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire all outstanding shares of Parkland in a cash and equity transaction," said Sunoco in a press release. It would create "significant financial benefits for shareholders and would position the combined company as the largest independent fuel distributor in the Americas," said Michael Jennings, the executive chairman of Parkland, in a statement.
The deal was largely made as a lifeline for Parkland. The company is in the "midst of a leadership upheaval and a fight with its largest shareholder," said Bloomberg. It "marks a dramatic pivot for Parkland, which launched a formal strategic review in March after facing escalating pressure." Parkland's largest shareholder, Simpson, has accused the company of "repeatedly missing financial guidance, pursuing flawed acquisitions and overseeing rising costs," causing it to look for a different path.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What does this mean for consumers?
Together, the combined companies appear poised to dominate the gas station market. Sunoco has 7,400 gas stations across the U.S., including its own branded stations and partner brands like ExxonMobil and Shell. Parkland has 4,000 gas stations in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean, using partner brands like Chevron. This means the deal "creates a network of more than 11,000 fueling stations," said Fortune.
The combined company will "distribute more than 15 billion gallons of fuel annually," said CNBC, making it difficult to fill up at a pump that isn't owned by them. If it closes, the deal will "deliver over $250 million in annual cost savings by the third year," according to Reuters, which could affect prices inside the convenience stores of gas stations.
It's an open question whether actual gas prices would be affected, as Canada is the "biggest foreign supplier to the U.S., accounting for about 60% of its oil imports," said the Financial Times. These types of deals have become "increasingly important to aging U.S. oil refineries, which were built to handle heavier grades of crude."
There is also the geopolitical aspect of the deal, given the current relationship between the U.S. and Canada. While the transaction is expected to be finalized, it will "require approval from the federal government at a time when relations between the U.S. and Canada are in a deep freeze due to President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs," said The Globe and Mail. Canada's Liberal Party, which recently won reelection largely thanks to Canadians' souring toward Trump, has "pledged to heighten reviews of deals deemed predatory, due to any decline in value of the Canadian target because of U.S. trade practices."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Deportations ensnare migrant families, U.S. citizens
Feature Trump's deportation crackdown is sweeping up more than just immigrants as ICE targets citizens, judges and nursing mothers
-
Trump shrugs off warnings over trade war costs
Feature Trump's tariffs are spiraling the U.S. toward an economic crisis as shipments slow down—and China doesn't plan to back down
-
Harvard stares down Trump's tax threat as other Ivies take note
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Higher ed is on high alert as the nation's premier university prepares to take on the fight of its life
-
Warren Buffet announces surprise retirement
speed read At the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, the billionaire investor named Vice Chairman Greg Abel his replacement
-
How will Wall Street react to the Trump-Powell showdown?
Today's Big Question 'Market turmoil' seems likely
-
What is the job market's future after Trump's tariffs?
Talking Points Economic analysts are split on what the tariffs could mean for employees
-
Discount stores were thriving. How did they stumble?
The Explainer Blame Walmart — and inflation
-
Safe harbor: Gold rises as stocks sink
feature It's a golden age for goldbugs
-
The battle over Jamaican rum
Under The Radar The spirit that defines the Caribbean is at the middle of a legal fight
-
What does Musk's 'Dexit' from Delaware mean for the future of US business?
Talking Points A 'billionaires' bill' could limit shareholder lawsuits
-
Could a private equity deal be the end of Walgreens?
Today's Big Question The pharmacy chain will be taken private in a $10 billion deal