Canada's Liberals, Carney win national election

The party of Prime Minister Mark Carney beat Conservative Pierre Poilievre thanks in part to Trump's trade war

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney wins a full term
The combination of Justin Trudeau's exit and Trump's 'annexation threats and trade war' fueled the Liberals' win
(Image credit: Dave Chan / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Canada's Liberal Party won the most seats in Monday's national election, securing Prime Minister Mark Carney a full term in office, according to preliminary results Tuesday morning. The rare fourth consecutive election victory sealed a remarkable comeback for the Liberals, who trailed the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, by more than 20 percentage points as recently as January.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸