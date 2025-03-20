Texas vs. Delaware: See you in court
Delaware risks losing its corporate dominance as companies like Tesla and Meta consider reincorporating in Texas
Delaware is in a battle to keep our place on the corporate map, said Ben duPont in the Wilmington News Journal. More than two-thirds of the companies in the S&P 500 are incorporated in the nation’s second-smallest state, including Amazon, Google, and Coca-Cola. The primary reason is that we have a separate business court system, “where disputes are decided by judges with extensive experience in corporate law.” These judges—known as chancellors in the Delaware Court of Chancery—have “been the gold standard of fairness and justice for over 100 years.” But in recent months, since Tesla reincorporated in Texas, other companies, like Meta, are exploring similar changes. Delaware now “needs to compete for the corporation business,” or we stand to lose over “$2 billion in annual revenue, more than a third of our state budget.”
Sorry, Delaware, but you blew it, said Texas governor Greg Abbott in The Wall Street Journal. Delaware’s Chancery Court was indeed “a model for the country.” But the state has “squandered its inheritance” with “increasingly unpredictable theories of liability.” That’s why businesses are running for the hills. Tesla left after a Delaware chancellor, Kathaleen McCormick, issued a surprising ruling against Elon Musk last year in favor of shareholders that sued to strike down his $56 billion pay package—ignoring the fact that he had produced $600 billion in shareholder return. The court used to understand its role was not to “subject routine business decisions to second-guessing.” That’s why Texas has set up a business court of our own, and we’re open for business.
Yes, the Tesla ruling changed the calculus on Delaware, said Matt Levine in Bloomberg. It was unexpected—exactly what businesses don’t want from a business court—and “bad for controlling shareholders.” But in general, Delaware is not “super-unfriendly to corporate management.” The long record of corporate case law in Delaware means “there are a lot of precedents saying what is and isn’t allowed.” And if corporations want predictability, then Texas’ business court, which allows jury trials, isn’t exactly the answer for corporations that must dread the prospect of a “merger being stopped by the unpredictable decision of some random laypeople.”
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Whether or not corporations move, this might be the end of what made the Delaware courts special, said Sujeet Indap in the Financial Times. The new governor and legislative allies “are quickly seeking to enact sweeping changes to the law this spring to make traditional shareholder litigation much more difficult to bring.” Judges, too, will lose much of their discretion. Delaware will keep its revenue—but the rest of the country may lose the corporate “policing” that Delaware’s courts have provided.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Why did Americans stop using beef tallow and why is it back?
The Explainer A national turn away from saturated animal fats led to a big change in food preparation
By David Faris Published
-
Dark energy may not doom the universe, data suggests
Speed Read The dark energy pushing the universe apart appears to be weakening
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The history of Guantanamo Bay detention camp
The Explainer Trump wants to use the Cuban outpost as a deportation way station
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Trade wars, explained
The Explainer Free trade is almost always good for any economy – so why is it so unpopular?
By The Week UK Published
-
Diversity training: a victim of the 'war on woke'
Talking Point More and more US companies have phased out corporate DEI initiatives, and the incoming Trump administration is likely to fuel the cultural shift
By The Week UK Published
-
Volkswagen on the ropes: a crisis of its own making
Talking Point The EV revolution has 'left VW in the proverbial dust'
By The Week UK Published
-
The World Bank and the IMF: still fit for purpose?
In the Spotlight Washington meeting has renewed focus on whether 80-year-old Bretton Woods 'twin' institutions are able to tackle the challenges of the future
By The Week UK Published
-
Post Office: still-troubled horizons
Talking Point Sub-postmasters continue to report issues with Horizon IT system behind 'one of the worst miscarriages of justice in British legal history'
By The Week UK Published
-
The UK's national debt: a terrifying warning
Talking Points OBR's 'grim' report on Britain's fiscal outlook warns of skyrocketing spending, but 'projection' is not a 'forecast'
By The Week Published
-
Copper coins: are they doomed?
Talking Point Treasury says no new 1ps and 2ps needed due to declining use – but would we really miss them?
By The Week UK Published
-
What Tesla's yo-yo-ing stock means for its future
Talking Points Elon Musk's electric vehicle company is undeniably a juggernaut in its field, but it is not invulnerable
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Last updated