Judges block $25B Kroger-Albertsons merger

The proposed merger between the supermarket giants was stalled when judges overseeing two separate cases blocked the deal

The case will now move to an FTC in-house administrative court
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

A federal judge in Oregon Tuesday temporarily blocked Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of rival supermarket giant Albertsons, agreeing with the Federal Trade Commission and eight states plus the District of Columbia that the merger would reduce competition and raise grocery prices. Hours later, a state judge in Seattle permanently halted the merger in Washington state.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

