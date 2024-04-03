Amazon ending 'Just Walk Out' grocery checkout

In its place, the company will let customers scan while they shop with Amazon Dash Cart

Amazon is removing cashierless checkout from U.S. supermarkets
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened?

Amazon will remove its "Just Walk Out" checkout technology at all U.S. Amazon Fresh grocery stores, a company executive told The Information on Tuesday. "Just Walk Out," which uses cameras, shelf sensors and sometimes offsite workers to tally and charge customers for their groceries, was installed at 27 of the 44 U.S. Amazon Fresh stores.

