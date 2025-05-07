Visa wants to let AI make credit card purchases for you

The program will allow you to set a budget and let AI learn from your shopping preferences

A general view of a Visa office building in Foster City, California.
Visa will let AI 'find, shop and buy for consumers based on their pre-selected preferences'
(Image credit: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

With artificial intelligence already making its way into every aspect of modern life, Visa now wants to let it assist with a huge area of personal finance: credit card purchases. The company has been experimenting with AI usage for a while, but allowing the technology to make direct purchases represents a significant ramp-up, and it's one that has people talking.

What is Visa doing?

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

