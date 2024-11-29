Online shopping scams to look out for and how to avoid them

Black Friday is a busy time of year for scammers

A man in a Santa Claus costume sits in front of a desktop computer
When online shopping, 'look at every URL before you click, and keep an eye out for unusual constructions or misspellings'
(Image credit: Ryan J Lane / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Shopping online can offer a lot of advantages during the busy holiday season. You skip the crowds and long lines, and easily scout the stores offering the best deals — all from the comfort of your couch. There is just one snag: the prevalence of online shopping scams.

Unfortunately, Black Friday and other shopping holidays are "especially enticing for scammers because people are already primed for spending," said The New York Times. "Recent Bitdefender data revealed that Black Friday-themed spam rose from just 3% of detected spam on November 9 to 22% on November 13." Here is what to be on the lookout for.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸