Online shopping scams to look out for and how to avoid them
Black Friday is a busy time of year for scammers
Shopping online can offer a lot of advantages during the busy holiday season. You skip the crowds and long lines, and easily scout the stores offering the best deals — all from the comfort of your couch. There is just one snag: the prevalence of online shopping scams.
Unfortunately, Black Friday and other shopping holidays are "especially enticing for scammers because people are already primed for spending," said The New York Times. "Recent Bitdefender data revealed that Black Friday-themed spam rose from just 3% of detected spam on November 9 to 22% on November 13." Here is what to be on the lookout for.
What are some common examples of online shopping scams?
To steer clear of online shopping scams, it is helpful to know what form they tend to take. Here are some common ones:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Fake and cloned websites: "Some faux e-stores are invented from whole cloth, but many mimic trusted retailers, with familiar logos and a URL that's easily mistaken for the real thing," said AARP. Something as innocent as a "simple slip of the keyboard" can land you on "a scammer's website instead of the shop you intended to visit."
Bogus order confirmations and shipping notices: Another popular tactic are "emails about fake online orders," in which "victims receive an email that appears to be from a reputable retailer or a payment service like PayPal confirming a purchase," said U.S. New & World Report. You may also receive a fake order scam that "involves messages purportedly from FedEx, UPS or the post office that notify recipients of a delayed shipment," and if you click the link, it "could download a virus."
False card declined alerts: With this one, you order something, put in your card information and "you're told that your card has been declined," but "if you put in information from another card to pay for the purchase, you'll find that both cards have been charged," said AARP.
Sketchy texts: Aside from "phishing sites and scam emails," you should also "be wary of text messages," said the Times. "According to security software firm McAfee, a scammy Black Friday text might promise a gift or a big discount, but the included link leads to a phishing site designed to steal your personal information."
What are potential signs of a scam to look out for?
Here are some red flags to keep your eyes peeled for that can signal something may be amiss:
Unusually good deals: If prices are "surprisingly low," particularly if it's a "deep discount for popular brands and in-demand products," that could signal something is wrong, said Experian.
Errors in URLs: When it comes to URLs, look out for "minor spelling errors," "no period after the www," a site ending in ".bargain or .shop instead of .com," or "sites that start with HTTP rather than HTTPS," said Experian.
Any sense of urgency: "Creating a false sense of urgency is a common scammer tactic," said The Times. If you are feeling pressured to make a decision fast, take a step back.
Out-of-the-ordinary payment methods: Be wary of sellers who demand payment by "wire transfer, money order, or gift cards," said AARP, as "legitimate retailers don't want payment in these ways."
How can you protect yourself against scams when shopping online?
So, what can you do to stay safe this holiday season while making purchases? Here are three tactics to keep in the back of your mind.
Check every URL. "Look at every URL before you click, and keep an eye out for unusual constructions or misspellings," said the Times. It is also smart "to hover your mouse over promoted ads on search and social sites and check that the URL is legitimate before clicking."
Think twice about shopping through social media. As it turns out, social media platforms can be a "cesspool of Black Friday scams," said the Times. Instead, opt to go straight to legitimate websites, or at least do some research before hitting purchase via Instagram.
Be selective about what information you give out, and to whom. "Don't provide more information than a retailer needs," said AARP, which really "should be only your billing information and the shipping address."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
The Department of Education is meant to 'advise and assist' US schools
IN THE SPOTLIGHT K-12 gets the attention. The money goes to higher ed.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Crossword: November 29, 2024
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku medium: November 29, 2024
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Is a travel credit card worth it? How to decide and pick the right one.
The Explainer Upsides include travel-related benefits and welcome bonuses
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How IRAs work and what advantages they offer
The Explainer An IRA is a retirement savings account with tax benefits
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 ways to give back this holiday season
The Explainer If your budget is feeling squeezed, remember that money is not the only way you can be generous around the holidays
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
When will mortgage rates finally start coming down?
The Explainer Much to potential homebuyers' chagrin, mortgage rates are still elevated
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Changes are coming for 401(k)s and IRAs in 2025. Here's what to know.
The Explainer News about part-time workers, auto-enrollment and penalties for inherited IRAs
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Can 'slow shopping' help you spend less this holiday season?
The explainer You may feel pressured to act fast in order to get the best deals — but this can lead to superfluous spending
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to save as health care costs rise
The Explainer Co-pays, prescription medications and unexpected medical bills can really add up
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
3 tips to lower your household bills
The Explainer Prices on everything from eggs to auto insurance to rent have increased — but there are ways to make your bills more manageable
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published