Online shopping scams to look out for and how to avoid them

Shopping online can offer a lot of advantages during the busy holiday season. You skip the crowds and long lines, and easily scout the stores offering the best deals — all from the comfort of your couch. There is just one snag: the prevalence of online shopping scams.

Unfortunately, Black Friday and other shopping holidays are "especially enticing for scammers because people are already primed for spending," said The New York Times . "Recent Bitdefender data revealed that Black Friday-themed spam rose from just 3% of detected spam on November 9 to 22% on November 13." Here is what to be on the lookout for.

What are some common examples of online shopping scams?

To steer clear of online shopping scams, it is helpful to know what form they tend to take. Here are some common ones:

Fake and cloned websites: "Some faux e-stores are invented from whole cloth, but many mimic trusted retailers, with familiar logos and a URL that's easily mistaken for the real thing," said AARP . Something as innocent as a "simple slip of the keyboard" can land you on "a scammer's website instead of the shop you intended to visit."

Bogus order confirmations and shipping notices: Another popular tactic are "emails about fake online orders," in which "victims receive an email that appears to be from a reputable retailer or a payment service like PayPal confirming a purchase," said U.S. New & World Report . You may also receive a fake order scam that "involves messages purportedly from FedEx, UPS or the post office that notify recipients of a delayed shipment," and if you click the link, it "could download a virus."

False card declined alerts: With this one, you order something, put in your card information and "you're told that your card has been declined," but "if you put in information from another card to pay for the purchase, you'll find that both cards have been charged," said AARP.

Sketchy texts: Aside from "phishing sites and scam emails," you should also "be wary of text messages," said the Times. "According to security software firm McAfee, a scammy Black Friday text might promise a gift or a big discount, but the included link leads to a phishing site designed to steal your personal information."

What are potential signs of a scam to look out for?

Here are some red flags to keep your eyes peeled for that can signal something may be amiss:

Unusually good deals: If prices are "surprisingly low," particularly if it's a "deep discount for popular brands and in-demand products," that could signal something is wrong, said Experian.

Errors in URLs: When it comes to URLs, look out for "minor spelling errors," "no period after the www," a site ending in ".bargain or .shop instead of .com," or "sites that start with HTTP rather than HTTPS," said Experian.

Any sense of urgency: "Creating a false sense of urgency is a common scammer tactic," said The Times. If you are feeling pressured to make a decision fast, take a step back.

Out-of-the-ordinary payment methods: Be wary of sellers who demand payment by "wire transfer, money order, or gift cards," said AARP, as "legitimate retailers don't want payment in these ways."

How can you protect yourself against scams when shopping online?

So, what can you do to stay safe this holiday season while making purchases? Here are three tactics to keep in the back of your mind.

Check every URL. "Look at every URL before you click, and keep an eye out for unusual constructions or misspellings," said the Times. It is also smart "to hover your mouse over promoted ads on search and social sites and check that the URL is legitimate before clicking."

Think twice about shopping through social media. As it turns out, social media platforms can be a "cesspool of Black Friday scams," said the Times. Instead, opt to go straight to legitimate websites, or at least do some research before hitting purchase via Instagram.

Be selective about what information you give out, and to whom. "Don't provide more information than a retailer needs," said AARP, which really "should be only your billing information and the shipping address."