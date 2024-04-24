Job scams are increasingly common. Here's what to look out for.

You should never pay for an application or give out your personal info before being hired

Man in a suit and tie holding a piggy bank that is full of holes
"Be skeptical of any job opportunity you encounter online that feels suspiciously easy or lucrative"
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By Becca Stanek, The Week US
published

Landed a job offer that seems too good to be true? Unfortunately, it could be a scam. In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recorded "around 105,000 'business and job opportunity' scams," said Axios, with the total cost to victims amounting to a whopping roughly $450 million. Notably, said Axios, "that's more than a five-fold increase over the past five years," in large part due to the rise in remote work and the development of AI technology.

If you are on the job hunt, here's what to look out for to ensure that what looks like an opportunity doesn't end up costing you.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Personal Finance Unemployment
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸