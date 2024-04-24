Job scams are increasingly common. Here's what to look out for.
You should never pay for an application or give out your personal info before being hired
Landed a job offer that seems too good to be true? Unfortunately, it could be a scam. In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recorded "around 105,000 'business and job opportunity' scams," said Axios, with the total cost to victims amounting to a whopping roughly $450 million. Notably, said Axios, "that's more than a five-fold increase over the past five years," in large part due to the rise in remote work and the development of AI technology.
If you are on the job hunt, here's what to look out for to ensure that what looks like an opportunity doesn't end up costing you.
What are the most common job scams to watch out for?
When you're trying to land a job, it puts you in a uniquely vulnerable position, as you are hoping to impress a prospective employer. Scammers attempt to take advantage of that by getting you to share sensitive personal information, under the guise of it being important for the job.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Some common ways scammers are trying to do that right now include:
- Fake job listings. These listings on social media as well as on legitimate job websites often "ask candidates to pay a fee to complete their application or to get started in the role," said Indeed.
- Work-from-home jobs. With these scams, fraudsters promise flexibility and easy income, but instead, "you end up paying for starter kits, so-called training, or certifications that are useless," said the FTC. Further, "you might also find that your credit card is charged without your permission, or you get caught up in a fake check scam."
- Imposters posing as associates of a company or hiring firm. In this case, said Indeed, "imposters often ask candidates for a screening fee in the form of gift cards or a wire transfer."
- Job placement and career consulting offers. Another type of job scam happens "when a person posing as a career consultant reaches out to you to praise your resume," said Indeed. In this situation, they may "either offer to improve your resume themselves or refer you to an alleged expert in exchange for a fee."
What are some tip-offs a job posting may be a scam?
To avoid falling victim to a job scam, it helps to know what red flags to look for.
For starters, said Money, "be skeptical of any job opportunity you encounter online that feels suspiciously easy or lucrative," such as "jobs that claim they'll pay you upfront before any work has been performed, as well as listings that promise high pay with minimal hiring requirements."
Another rule of thumb is to think twice if you're being asked to "send payment as part of an application," or "if you're pushed to share a lot of that info before you've even spoken with a representative of the company," said Money.
Also pay attention to how the person you're engaging with is communicating, and from where. "Another big warning sign that a job may be illegitimate is unprofessional communication," said Indeed, such as "inconsistencies in grammar, syntax and how the employer or recruiter communicates with you in writing."
Additionally, noted Money, "legitimate recruiters generally contact candidates from their work accounts, which means the company's domain name is in the email address."
How can you avoid getting scammed?
Keep these tips in mind during your job search to ensure you do not lose precious time dealing with a scam while searching for your next opportunity:
- Don't give out personal information until you sign an offer and start the job. While you eventually may need to provide information like your bank account number for direct deposit or your Social Security number for tax purposes, "this only becomes necessary once you sign an employer's offer and start your new job," said Indeed. If you are asked for that information before that point, "take this as a sign to avoid this company in favor of a real job opportunity."
- Do your own research about prospective job opportunities. If you come across a posting or receive an offer that seems enticing, check into the company, including its website, location and other staff members. You might even "look up the name of the company or the person who's hiring you, plus the words 'scam,' 'review,' or 'complaint'" to see if anything comes up, said the FTC.
- Don't pay for a job. Last but not least, your job should pay you — not vice versa. "Honest employers, including the federal government, will never ask you to pay to get a job," said the FTC, and "anyone who does is a scammer."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Why is Tesla stumbling?
In the Spotlight More competition, confusion about the future and a giant pay package for Elon Musk
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
How Taylor Swift changed copyright negotiations in music
under the radar The success of Taylor's Version rerecordings has put new pressure on record labels
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
5 stellar TV series based on award-winning novels
The Week Recommends Max's 'The Sympathizer' is not the only successful adaptation of prestige fiction
By David Faris Published
-
How likely are you to get audited by the IRS?
The Explainer The odds are greater for some than others
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
How (and why) to have the inheritance talk with family sooner than later
The Explainer The hard conversations aren't going to get any easier if you wait
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to find cheaper car insurance as premiums accelerate
The Explainer Car insurance costs are rising but there are ways to put the brakes on price rises
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Should you use a 529 plan? What to know about this college savings option.
The Explainer This tax-advantaged savings account can be used to pay tuition or buy textbooks
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Is a high-yield savings account worth having?
The Explainer They can pay up to 10 times more than a standard savings account
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Gray divorce is on the rise and it can have major financial implications
The Explainer Divorce that occurs later in life between older adults presents particular challenges
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
When do solar panels make sense? What to consider before going solar.
The Explainer It's a big and costly project, but benefits include long-term savings and property value increase
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What is the best way to use your tax refund?
The Explainer It may be tempting to splurge — but there are smarter places to put that money
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published