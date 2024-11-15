Can 'slow shopping' help you spend less this holiday season?

You might feel pressured to act fast in order to get the best deals — but this can lead to superfluous spending

Shoppers are pictured outside department store a week before Christmas Day, 2023, in London, United Kingdom.
Slow shoppers 'take the time to consider the necessity and cost of each item' and 'wait for the best deals' before making a purchase
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

The holiday season is considered by some to be the most wonderful time of the year — but it can also be the most expensive. Amid the mad dash of sales advertised to you through Black Friday emails or influencers on social media, spending can take on a feeling of urgency. It is easy to be convinced that you must act fast to get the best deals.

Despite all the holiday bargains, a shopping frenzy can lead to overspending and making unnecessary purchases. That is where slow shopping comes in, a practice many shoppers are planning to implement this holiday season. In a study conducted by Talker Research for Affirm, "nearly 3 in 4 consumers (73%) said they have adopted a slow-shopping approach for the holiday season," said USA TODAY.



