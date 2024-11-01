How to handle financial anxiety ahead of the holiday season
Between travel, gifts and seasonal sales, it will be tempting to stretch your budget
The holiday season can invite a lot of reasons to spend. There are flights to book, gifts to buy, special outfits for parties, extra food for visitors and the temptation of seasonal sales. To partake in the festivities, many people may end up stretching their budget — whether or not they can actually afford it.
"Even as credit card debt tops $1.14 trillion, holiday shoppers expect to spend, on average, $1,778, up 8% compared to last year," said CNBC, citing Deloitte's holiday retail survey. These spending plans are in place even though an estimated "28% of holiday shoppers still have not paid off the gifts they purchased for their loved ones last year," according to another holiday spending report by NerdWallet.
While you may feel tempted to focus on the merriment for now and worry about your finances later, the reality is that "with interest rates near an all-time high, leaning on credit cards, or even buy now, pay later, to purchase gifts will come at a high cost if there are missed or late payments." Not to mention adding on to an already-existing debt load, or spending what you know is beyond your budget, can cause a whole lot of financial anxiety. Here are four tips to keep your financial fears from taking over this holiday season.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
1. Identify your triggers
If you find yourself frequently plagued by financial anxiety, a good first step is to figure out what is driving it.
“Identify the circumstances and triggers that lead to unhealthy spending,” said Naomi Angoff Chedd, a licensed mental health counselor and the director of counselor support services at Counslr, to U.S. News & World Report. "Do you order things that you want — but may not need — online? Do you buy on impulse when you're in the checkout line?"
Sometimes, financial anxiety can also come from a deeper place. For instance, "some common" triggers include a "lack of personal finance education or your childhood beliefs about money," said CNBC Select. Working through these issues and taking steps to address them — for instance, by talking to a therapist or increasing your financial know-how — can help you develop a better relationship with money.
2. Have a plan
Coming up with a "spending and saving plan" can give you a "better handle on your money management, ultimately leading to less stress and peace of mind," said Bankrate.
"Financial stress typically occurs when we feel scared or unprepared," Julie Guntrip, the head of financial literacy at Jenius Bank, said to Bankrate. But "'making progress toward a goal can help to create feelings of empowerment, confidence and control, [which are] feelings that potentially counter the negative symptoms of financial anxiety."
3. Keep track and check in
Making a plan of action is just one part of achieving greater financial peace. It can be helpful to "track your progress," such as "setting monthly goals and possibly rewarding yourself for reaching set milestones," said Bankrate. Often, "seeing the results of your efforts helps alleviate stress as you increase your savings or lower your amount of debt."
It is also a good idea to get other members of the household on board. "If you have a spouse, partner or teenagers, looping them into the financial picture could help combat your stress — and keep everyone from blowing up your budget," said U.S. News & World Report.
4. Address any missteps that occur
While it may feel tempting to throw in the towel when you make a mistake — whether that is buying something you know you do not really need or blowing past your budget for gifts — it is important not to look the other way. But equally important is to avoid going overboard on feeling bad about it.
In the face of a financial misstep, "the first step is to not beat yourself up," Corbin Blackwell, a certified financial planner at Betterment, said to CNBC Select. "Don't dwell on the past because being mad about how much you spent on your credit card last month, for example, won't get you out of debt any faster."
With a clear head, you can better figure out how to move forward, whether that lies in cutting back elsewhere, investigating debt management solutions or seeking help.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
-
Codeword: November 1, 2024
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Sudoku hard: November 1, 2024
The Week's daily hard sudoku puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
-
Kamala Harris' muted support for gun restrictions
The Explainer How would the Glock-owning Democratic nominee approach America's contentious gun debate?
By David Faris Published
-
What are high-deductible health insurance plans, and when do they make sense?
The Explainer Recent years have seen a growth of HDHPs, which offer lower monthly premiums but require customers to pay more out of pocket for care
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
What to know ahead of the next FAFSA rollout
The Explainer The FAFSA application process is no longer running the way it did before last year's big shakeup
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
4 risks to know about when using payment apps
The Explainer Payment apps like PayPal, Venmo, Cash App and Zelle are more popular than ever — but are they safe to use?
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How to enjoy eating out without breaking your budget
The Explainer Save money by hitting happy hours, splitting the bill and putting a limit on drinks
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
When does it make sense to refinance your student loans?
The Explainer Refinancing involves moving your existing student loans into one new loan, which can streamline how many different payments you are juggling each month.
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How does changing jobs affect your 401(k)?
The Explainer Navigate the switch without negative effects on your retirement savings
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
How new bank transfer scam protections could help you
The Explainer Banks must now refund up to £85,000 of losses from authorised push payment fraud
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
How do cash-back apps work and are they worth it?
The Explainer Put a percentage of the amount you spend back in your pocket
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published