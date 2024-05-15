Should you ever take financial advice from social media?

Not everything you see online is right, or right for you

Woman looking at her smart phone at desk with a piggy bank sitting beside her
Social media can potentially "lead to envy, romanticizing unattainable goals, and exposure to faulty advice"
(Image credit: Catherine McQueen / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Given the amount of time that many of us spend on social media, it's not surprising its influence has extended to our financial lives. The effects can be positive — some say financial content on social media "has made it less taboo to talk about money," fostered a feeling of financial empowerment and even resulted in making money, Forbes said.

But in other cases, the impact of social media doesn't bode so well. "Nearly two-thirds of Americans (65%) believe social media has led to increased overspending," and approximately 18% "say they have made a regrettable purchase as a result of something they saw on social media," said NerdWallet after conducting a study on the topic in 2023. There's also the reality that not everything you see online is right, or right for you.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Personal Finance Social Media
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸