Hollywood's wealth disparity by the numbers

The entertainment industry is at a watershed moment, with Hollywood at a standstill due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The unions represent Hollywood screenwriters and on-camera talent, respectively, and while the demands of each are not the same, a growing wage disparity in the industry is a large sticking point for both.

Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike after negotiations broke down with the AMPTP, the union representing the major Hollywood studios and streamers. The WGA said that the unwillingness of AMPTP to negotiate "closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession." SAG-AFTRA's leadership said that actor compensation "has been severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem."

The strikes come at a time when "several major companies in Hollywood...touted major profits and a surge in subscribers to their streaming services," HuffPost reported, and studio heads continue to see rising salaries. But just how large is the gap?

What do Hollywood's highest-paid studio executives make?

Disney CEO Bob Iger made headlines after saying the demands of the strike were "unrealistic," resulting in significant backlash. In 2022, his contract gave him the possibility of earning up to $27 million with bonuses, according to an SEC disclosure. While this makes him one of the highest-paid Hollywood executives, Iger looks primed to make even more: He re-upped with Disney earlier this month, and could make "$31 million annually under the new terms, depending on his performance and the company's stock price," the Observer reported.

Another large studio, Universal Pictures, is a subsidiary of Comcast, whose CEO, Brian Roberts, had "compensation worth $32.06 million," per The Hollywood Reporter. Then there is Warner Bros. Discovery, CEO David Zaslav, who has similarly stirred controversy over his alleged misgivings about the strike. Zaslav was paid $39 million in 2022, Variety reported.