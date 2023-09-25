Hollywood writers on the cusp of ending strike after reaching tentative agreement

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Writers Guild of America and Hollywood studios announced Sunday night that they have reached a tentative agreement to end the 146-day writers strike. The terms of the three-year contract were not disclosed, but the WGA negotiators told the union's 11,500 striking members late Sunday that they "can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership."

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) — on strike since July 14 — and Directors Guild of American congratulated the WGA on the tentative contract.

Lawyers for the WGA and studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), will now finalize the details of the new contract, and if the codified agreements are finished in time, the WGA's East Coast and West Coast boards will vote on the deal Tuesday. The boards could also vote to end the strike, pending ratification by WGA members. Picketing was suspended Sunday. During the 2008 writers strike, guild members approved the contact two days after the WGA boards, and 90% of members voted yes.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Sunday's breakthrough followed five days of intensive talks between the WGA and AMPTP, including several studio heads. The writers, on strike since May 2, were seeking better pay, minimum writing staffs on show, compensation for successful streaming shows, and guarantees against the use of artificial intelligence to create scripts. The final obstacle to a deal was the AI component, which they AMPTP originally balked at including in the contract talks. The New York Times reported.

Assuming the WGA members approve the deal, work will begin soon at talk shows and late night comedy shows, which were the first content to go off the air after the strike. Late night TV is expected to resume in October, though it isn't clear any actors could come on to talk about their projects due to the actors strike.