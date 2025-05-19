Grocery stores under fire for overcharging allegations during cost of living crisis

A recent investigation has put the spotlight on Kroger, but they are not the only chain being pinpointed

An exterior view of a Kroger grocery store in Dallas, Texas.
Kroger has a 'pattern of overcharging customers,' a recent investigation alleges
(Image credit: Shelby Tauber / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Consumers are already feeling the pinch at the checkout aisle with high prices. Now, a recent investigation into Kroger alleges the grocery giant has been overcharging customers. The investigation into Kroger stores in multiple states reveals an alleged systemic problem, but Kroger is just one of several major grocery chains that have been caught up in this controversy.

What did the Kroger investigation find?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸