Political cartoons for December 8

Monday's political cartoons include ICE in the Big Easy, Warner on the wane, and a Putin peace deal

By
published

A street in New Orleans is overflowing with ominous, marching masked ICE agents, border patrol agents, and dark vans in formation. A voice from the crowd watching says, &amp;ldquo;Worst parade ever.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is illustrated to resemble the title screen that would appear at the end of Warner Brothers cartoons, often with Daffy Duck saying &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s all folks!&amp;rdquo; This cartoon has &amp;ldquo;That&amp;rsquo;s All Folks!&amp;rdquo; written at the bottom. At top are the words &amp;ldquo;Netflix acquires Warner Brothers&amp;rdquo; and the middle shows &amp;ldquo;Movie Theaters&amp;rdquo; disappearing into the background.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Vladimir Putin sits at a table with another man in this two-panel political cartoon. Putin says, &amp;ldquo;I take Ronald Reagan&amp;rsquo;s approach to peace deals.&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;Trust but verify?&amp;rdquo; Putin responds, &amp;ldquo;I win, you lose.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This editorial cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Fog of Hegseth.&amp;rdquo; Pete Hegseth is on a beach holding a signaling device as a boat explodes in the background. His head is obscured by a massive, foggy cloud labeled &amp;ldquo;War Crimes.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Five elephants sit around a table in this political cartoon titled &amp;ldquo;GOP Boldly Tackles Affordability.&amp;rdquo; They say, &amp;ldquo;Be patient!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Better days ahead!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We urge calm&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re on a trajectory!&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s just a hoax!&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;We just need better messaging!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A little boy sits on Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s lap. Trump is dressed as Santa Claus. He tells the boy, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s called a pardon. For a price, you&amp;rsquo;re moved from the naughty to the nice list&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

From left, a young boy, a young girl, and another young boy pull prizes from boxes of cereal. The first boy says, &amp;ldquo;I got a secret decoder ring!&amp;rdquo; The girl says, &amp;ldquo;I got a Star Trek badge!&amp;rdquo; The final boy says, &amp;ldquo;I got a FIFA peace prize!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A fat cat in a suit labeled &amp;ldquo;Insurance Industry&amp;rdquo; hugs a man and cracks his back. The cat says, &amp;ldquo;We can drop you when you get sick and we can jack up your premiums!&amp;rdquo; In the next panel, the man holds his back and stomach and says, &amp;ldquo;I think I&amp;rsquo;m gonna be sick.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bruce Plante / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Mike Johnson sits in a cardboard box outside the U.S. Capitol building. He&amp;rsquo;s being interviewed and says, &amp;ldquo;Well, I&amp;rsquo;ve been very busy conducting the business of the house, so I haven&amp;rsquo;t been briefed on why I&amp;rsquo;ve been left in a cardboard box on the curb. I know nothing about it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Gavin Newsom has crashed a &amp;ldquo;California Republic&amp;rdquo; truck into a tree in this cartoon. He says, &amp;ldquo;Trump is trying to wreck this country.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

