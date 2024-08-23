How will Kamala Harris' ban on grocery price gouging work?

And can it bring down prices?

Illustration of a rising price tag anchored
"Harris' plan to stop price gouging could create more problems than it solves"
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Why are grocery prices so high? Is it corporate greed, or market forces at work? Kamala Harris is betting on greed. The Democratic presidential nominee "has laid the blame for high food prices at the feet of businesses," said The Wall Street Journal, and vows to tackle "price gouging" in the grocery sector if elected. "My plan will include new penalties for opportunistic companies that exploit crises and break the rules," she said. The measure is aimed at voters angry about the rising cost of a gallon of milk. 

"Harris hasn't provided much detail" about how the plan would work, Axios said. Her opponent, Donald Trump, charged her with proposing "Soviet-style price controls," and other critics have raised the specter of "black markets and hoarding" in response. But most states already have price-gouging bans that prohibit businesses from jacking up their profits during a crisis like a hurricane or pandemic. If Harris' proposed federal ban is like those state laws, "only triggered by emergencies and targeted to specific firms," her proposal might not affect day-to-day grocery prices all that much.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Economy Inflation Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Election Talking Points
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸