US inflation drops below 3%, teeing up rate cuts
This solidifies expectations that the Federal Reserve will finally cut interest rates in September
What happened
U.S. consumer prices rose a modest 0.2% in June and 2.9% year-over-year, the Labor Department said this week. It was the first time since March 2021 that inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell below 3%, solidifying expectations that the Federal Reserve will finally cut interest rates in September.
Who said what
This was the third straight month of cooling prices, providing the "clearest indication yet that inflation is heading back to normal levels from 40-year highs — without a recession," The Washington Post said. A 0.4% increase in housing costs accounted for 90% of the rise in overall prices, but gas is down from a year ago and all in all, "families and households are feeling long-awaited relief from price increases."
"It's a comforting report, both because it is going in the right direction and because it is not doing anything too dramatic,” George Washington University economist Tara Sinclair said to The Associated Press. Investors, The Wall Street Journal said, "have already moved on from worrying about inflation to fretting about the job market."
What next?
The inflation data is "pretty much in line with what the Fed expected and hoped," Douglas Holtz-Eakin, the president of the conservative American Action Forum, said to the Post. And it "essentially guarantees" a September rate cut "unless we get something really bizarre" before then.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
WHO declares mpox a global health emergency
Speed Read An outbreak of the viral disease formerly known as monkeypox continues to spread in Africa
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Slash taxes on tips? Harris and Trump agree.
Talking Points Vegas workers might benefit. Will anybody else?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'It's late, but never too late, to learn the truth'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Is the Fed ready to start cutting interest rates?
Today's Big Question Recession fears and a presidential election affect the calculation
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Google loses antitrust suit, declared 'monopolist'
Speed Read A federal court has ruled that Google illegally dominated the internet search industry
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Why are global stock markets plunging?
Today's Big Question Europe, Asia and Wall Street have all suffered big falls after US economy data spooked investors
By Rebekah Evans, The Week UK Published
-
The inconvenience store: Why are shops locking up even more merchandise?
Under the Radar You may have noticed a surge in items stowed behind security glass
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Apple in first union contract with retail employees
Speed Read The deal with employees at the Towson, Maryland, store marks the first labor agreement for any US Apple employees
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Video game performers to strike over AI concerns
Speed Read SAG-AFTRA members are unhappy with gaming production companies
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Would Trump's tariff proposals lift the US economy or break it?
Talking Points Economists say fees would raise prices for American families
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
US inflation cools further in welcome sign for economy
Speed Read Prices fell in June for the first time in four years
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published